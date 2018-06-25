One dead after motorcycle crashes near Ernfold
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 10:15AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 10:19AM CST
A man is dead after a motorcycle crashed on Highway 1 east of Ernfold on Saturday.
According to police, the 66-year-old man on the motorcycle drove into the ditch and lost control. RCMP officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
The man’s name will not be released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.