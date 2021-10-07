One dead after single vehicle collision near Fleming, Sask.

REGINA -

Moosomin RCMP say one person is dead after a single vehicle collision south of Fleming, near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

RCMP said officers responded around 9 p.m. and the driver of the car was declared dead at the scene.

In a release, police said the identity of the driver is believed to be know, but can’t be confirmed. RCMP said they will provide an update when the Saskatchewan Coroners Service confirms the person’s name.