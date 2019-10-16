One dead after vehicles collide near Moose Jaw
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:48PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:45PM CST
MOOSE JAW -- One person has died after two vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of Highway 1, roughly five kilometers west of Moose Jaw.
Both eastbound lanes are closed and detours are in place to redirect traffic through the city.
Investigators are on scene, and RCMP say that westbound lanes could be closed as the investigation progresses