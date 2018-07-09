

One person has died after a crash just outside of Theodore, Sask.

The crash happened Sunday around 6:50 p.m. on Highway 16 and Highway 651.

When emergency crews arrived, the woman driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of that vehicle.

The man driving the other car was taken to hospital in Yorkton with unknown injuries.

Police say two cars collided in the middle of the intersection.

The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened around 11 p.m.

Theodore is 40 kilometres from Yorkton.