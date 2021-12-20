One dead in Montreal Street house fire

The Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a death after a house fire, with help from the Coroner’s service.

RFPS were called to a house fire in the 1600 block of Montreal St. on Monday morning.

“Upon arrival, crews found the basement fully involved with fire,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson. “Firefighters attacked the blaze, controlled the fire, and ensured nearby houses were not affected. After making entry to perform searches, a deceased individual was discovered.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, and more details can be expected once the investigation is complete.