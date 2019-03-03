

CTV Regina





A person is dead and two are injured following a collision on highway 9, around 30 km north of Carlyle.

According to RCMP, a vehicle driving southbound appears to have lost control after hitting a snow drift and collided with a vehicle heading north.

The person in the southbound vehicle was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital. The passenger in the north bound car was flown to Regina by Stars Air Ambulance.

RCMP forensic reconstructionists from Weyburn and Estevan are helping with the investigation.

Highway 9 was closed until around 4 a.m. and has since been reopened.