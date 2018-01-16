

CTV Regina





A new study by Angus Reid says that one in eight families know a friend or a family member who has struggle with an opioid addiction.

Opioids can help relieve pain and give users a sense of pleasure. But, they’re also very deadly and are showing up more and more in the hands of Canadians.

“We have not experienced the same rate of opioid overdoses that some of our colleagues in other provinces are experiencing,” said Kathy Willerth, director of mental health and addictions with the Saskatchewan ministry of health.

One opioid, fentanyl, has caused an ongoing crisis in British Columbia. In Saskatchewan, however, fentanyl-related deaths have gone down in recent years.

According to the ministry of justice, fentanyl-related deaths were highest in 2015 – when five people died from an overdose. In 2016, that number dropped to eight deaths. In 2017, there were seven fentanyl-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

But, opioids remain on the street and available as over-the-counter drugs. Rand Teed, a substance use consultor, said he’s seen an increase in opioid-related patients.

“It’s been increasing the last couple of years,” Teed told CTV News. “It seems to be working its way into groups that normally wouldn’t get into that stuff.”

Teed added that addictions can be overcome with treatment. He said the availability of Naloxone kits has been helpful in preventing overdose deaths. But, the best course of action is to try and break the addiction.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen