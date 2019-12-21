REGINA -- Police are investigating after a residence in the 1100 block of Retallack St. was shot on Friday night.

Officers responded to the area around 7 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots. When they arrived they found a residence had sustained damage consistent with a gunshot.

A person inside the home was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say this was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers.