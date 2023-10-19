One injured following 3 vehicle collision in north Regina

One person was taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision on 9th Avenue North that has shutdown part of the roadway, Regina police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday police were dispatched to the scene, an email from Regina police at 11 a.m. said the westbound lanes between Pasqua Street North and McIntosh Street North are "shutdown" while officers investigate the collision.

Firefighters and EMS also attended the scene.

Motorists were advised to take an alternate route following the collision.

Regina police provided an update at 11:50 a.m. saying the scene had been cleared and drivers could resume regular traffic.