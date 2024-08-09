One injured in Sask. highway crash near Secretan

RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:10 a.m. investigation determined that a truck towing a travel trailer rolled, RCMP said.

The injured person was taken to hospital, and two other occupants in the vehicle did not report injuries to police, a news release said.

One lane of Highway 1 at the scene was closed for a short time, RCMP said.

Secretan, Sask. is about 140 kilometres west of Regina, between Moose Jaw and Swift Current.