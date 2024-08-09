REGINA
Regina

    • One injured in Sask. highway crash near Secretan

    RCMP
    Share

    RCMP say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 1 near Secretan, Sask. Thursday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:10 a.m. investigation determined that a truck towing a travel trailer rolled, RCMP said.

    The injured person was taken to hospital, and two other occupants in the vehicle did not report injuries to police, a news release said.

    One lane of Highway 1 at the scene was closed for a short time, RCMP said.

    Secretan, Sask. is about 140 kilometres west of Regina, between Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News