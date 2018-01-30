One injured, one arrested after bear spray deployed downtown
Regina police respond to an alleged bear spray attack in Regina's downtown on Jan. 30, 2018 (Twitter: The_Anderman)
One person is injured and another in custody after bear spray was deployed in downtown Regina on Tuesday morning.
A witness said four police cruisers were seen on 11th Avenue around 10 a.m. and a man was arrested.
Regina police said the bear spray incident happened inside the Cornwall Centre.