One injured, one charged after weapons incident: Regina police

Regina police officers responded to multiple reports of two men fighting near the intersection of 12th Street and Angus Street on Monday, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had allegedly been stabbed. The man was helped by a bystander before officers arrived.

The victim was treated by EMS and later taken to hospital.

Regina Police Service (RPS) members received a description of the suspect and found a man matching it in the surrounding area.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and police recovered an edged weapon believed to have been used during the assault.

An 18-year-old Regina man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The accused made their first appearance in Provincial Court on June 14.