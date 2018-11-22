

A woman was killed on Thursday night after the car she was driving collided with the back of a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The RCMP was called to the crash, which happened around five kilometres east of Mortlach, around 9 p.m. According to police, the semi had pulled over to the side of the highway after hitting and injuring a deer. Police say the deer ran back into the road. A passenger vehicle swerved to avoid the deer, hit the back of the parked semi and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Regina, was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The RCMP says he has since been released.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened again around 3:25 a.m. Friday.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.