One killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway
(File)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 10:54PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 11:16AM CST
A woman was killed on Thursday night after the car she was driving collided with the back of a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway.
The RCMP was called to the crash, which happened around five kilometres east of Mortlach, around 9 p.m. According to police, the semi had pulled over to the side of the highway after hitting and injuring a deer. Police say the deer ran back into the road. A passenger vehicle swerved to avoid the deer, hit the back of the parked semi and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Regina, was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The RCMP says he has since been released.
The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
The highway was closed for several hours and reopened again around 3:25 a.m. Friday.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.