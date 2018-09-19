

CTV Regina





A 59-year-old man from Dodsland is dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 21.

Kerrobert RCMP responded to the call around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The initial investigation revealed the pickup truck driven by the victim was travelling eastbound on Pipeline Road. The vehicle went into the ditch on the south side of the road, and the steep ditch caused the vehicle to roll. The man – the only person in the vehicle – was ejected.

A collision analyst was on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kerrobert is around 185 kilometres west of Saskatoon.