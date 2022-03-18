One man in hospital after a pedestrian involved collision
One person in in hospital after a collision between a pedestrian and a truck.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphistone Street for a reported collision between a pedestrian and vehicle.
According to RPS, a truck was travelling west-bound on Avonhurst Dr. and turned south-bound onto Elphinstone St., striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street on a bicycle.
The driver continued driving then eventually came to a stop and exited his vehicle.
After a brief conversation with a bystander acknowledging he hit a pedestrian, the suspect got back into his truck and drove away continuing south-bound on Elphinstone St.
The 56 year-old man on the bike was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
