

CTV Regina





A 22-year-old man is in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after police responded to a report of an injured person on Saturday.

Police and EMS arrived at the scene on the 3500 block of 13th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and found the man with with appeared to be gunshot injuries.

The man was taken to hospital. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.