CHAPLIN -- A 22-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1, near Chaplin, Sk, according to RCMP.

Police responded to the scene, 17 km east of Chaplin, around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, after a car reportedly collided with a semi-tractor trailer.

The 22-year-old man, the lone occupant of the car, was declared dead on scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor was reportedly not injured.

RCMP traffic reconstructionists along with members of the Caronport Fire Department, Chaplin Fire Department, Ministry of Highways and the Saskatchewan Coroners service attended the scene to investigate.

Highway 1 was reopened around midnight.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.