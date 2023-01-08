One man, two youths arrested following shooting in north Regina

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested three in Regina’s north end in response to an alleged shooting on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Oakview Drive just after midnight on Jan. 7, an RPS news release explained.

Residents in the area told police they were awoken by the sound of gunshots and glass breaking.

Officers later confirmed that shots were fired at a house in the area. No one was injured in the shooting.

While police were interviewing the victims, an RPS canine officer conducted a track that led to a house on Lloyd Crescent.

Several people were found inside the home. An investigation led to the arrest of one adult man and two male youths.

RPS said that a 20-year-old man was charged with discharge of a restricted or prohibited firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, as well as possession of a weapon.

The two youths, a 16 and 17-year-old also face the same charges.

All three of the accused will make their first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court and Youth Court on Feb. 21.