One man, two youths arrested following shooting in north Regina

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener