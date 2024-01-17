REGINA
Regina

    • One person taken to hospital following fire in south Regina

    One person was taken to hospital following a fire at an apartment building in south Regina on Wednesday.

    According to a post from Regina Fire around 5 p.m., crews rescued one occupant from the 3-storey apartment on Centennial Street, who was taken to hospital by EMS.

    Crews were able to get the blaze under control with no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

