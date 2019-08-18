One seriously injured in Sunday morning assault
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
CTV News Regina
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 11:03AM CST
Police are searching for a suspect after a person was seriously injured after being assaulted in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Officers responded to the area of 3 Ave. and Montague St. around 4 a.m. and found a victim that was injured with a weapon.
The victim was taken to Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect is described as 30-years-old, 5-11 tall, 170 lbs and unshaven with black.
Anyone with information about this assault is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.