Police are searching for a suspect after a person was seriously injured after being assaulted in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of 3 Ave. and Montague St. around 4 a.m. and found a victim that was injured with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Regina General Hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as 30-years-old, 5-11 tall, 170 lbs and unshaven with black.

Anyone with information about this assault is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.