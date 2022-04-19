Advertisement
One taken to hospital after early morning house fire
Published Tuesday, April 19, 2022 10:36AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 19, 2022 10:49AM CST
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on the 600 block of Grey Street early Tuesday morning. (Regina Fire Twitter)
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in northwest Regina.
Emergency crews were called to a home on the 600 block of Grey Street around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The blaze was contained to one room and under control in about 15 minutes, according to Regina Fire.
A search of the home has been completed and a fire inspector is now at the scene investigating.