    One taken to hospital after early morning Regina house fire

    One person was taken to hospital after a house fire east of Regina’s downtown early Friday morning.

    Regina Fire says it was called to the home on the 500 block of Victoria Avenue where firefighters entered the house and removed one person from inside.

    The occupant was transported to hospital by EMS, their current condition is unknown.

    No other injuries were reported and the fire was then brought under control, Regina Fire said.

    An investigation is underway.

