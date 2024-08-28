One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina

It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets.

However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.

"One-way streets are no longer a major part of the road test, as they once were,” Director of Driver Examinations for SGI Shay Shpak explained.

“One may find themselves incidentally on a one-way street, maybe going from point A to point B ... but they're no longer the major focus that they used to be to over time."

Shpak explained that the decision was made in order to prioritize other aspects of the test, such as intersections, which are where 50 per cent of collisions in Saskatchewan take place.

"What we've observed is that there are very few collisions and safety incidents on one-way streets. So instead, what we've done to the road test is we focused on what's more common and relevant and frankly, what has a better a bigger impact on traffic safety," Shpak added.

Those in Regina's downtown, however, still see a need for more education when it comes to one ways.

"At least once a day. Like if you sit out here for a couple hours, you're for sure going to see at least one person going the wrong way,” Mandi Nesbit, manager of Fireside Bistro said.

Fireside Bistro is located on the corner of two one-way streets, and Nesbit along with her staff have all witnessed some close calls and confused drivers.

"I mean, it's obviously something people should be learning, I mean, every day there's somebody driving the wrong way," Nesbit said.

While one ways are no longer required on the road test, Shpak explained that the skill is still part of the mandatory driver education course.

"Driver educators continue to teach instruction on how to navigate one-way roads. Also, we have information in the driver's handbook on how to navigate when we need one-way roads and there are questions on our learner's test still on one-way roads."

There are currently no plans to revisit this decision regarding the test.

However, it is always important to be mindful of signage when driving, no matter how long it has been since completing your driver's test.