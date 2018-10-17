When the Saskatchewan government introduced their legalization rules, they announced that up to 51 permits would be issued for retail businesses around the province. Fast forward nine months later, and only seven permits have been issued for Saskatchewan retailers.

Despite the fact that dozens of businesses have been awarded the right to get a permit, they had to fulfill numerous conditions before their permit will actually be issued. And just because a business has their permit does not mean the store is open.

As of legalization day, none of the businesses in Regina or Saskatoon have had their permit issued, which means that even if their location is stocked and ready to go, they can’t open for business.

The seven businesses that currently hold permits are in Battleford, Martensville, North Battleford, Yorkton, Esterhazy, Moose Jaw and the RM of Edenwold.

Saskatchewan still has reservations about how quickly the federal government moved to legalize cannabis, leaving each province to put their own system in place.

“It would have been better for our province had it not happened,” Justice Minister Don Morgan said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Permit winners will have 18 months to get their stores open. The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority says it will be watching the process closely.

“We had been asking ever since it was announced for more time and they gave us a little more time, but it’s certainly part of the reason,” Minister of Liquor and Gaming Gene Makowsky.

Only businesses that hold permits are allowed to sell marijuana on their websites. None of the retailers who hold permits had online retail up and running on Wednesday.

On their Facebook page, Jimmy’s Cannabis, who has permits for Martensville and Battleford said they won’t be selling online for a few days because of potential job action by Canada Post.