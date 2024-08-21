REGINA
Regina

    • Ontario man charged after drug seizure in Yorkton

    (Saskatchewan RCMP) (Saskatchewan RCMP)
    Share

    A 22-year-old man from Ontario is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized cocaine, fentanyl and meth after searching a business and vehicle in Yorkton.

    Search warrants were conducted on Aug. 20. Police found and seized approximately 373 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of fentanyl, 544 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia, an RCMP news release said.

    The suspect, from Scarborough, Ont. was arrested at the business and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    He’s scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Aug. 21, RCMP said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News