Ontario man charged after drug seizure in Yorkton

A 22-year-old man from Ontario is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized cocaine, fentanyl and meth after searching a business and vehicle in Yorkton.

Search warrants were conducted on Aug. 20. Police found and seized approximately 373 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of fentanyl, 544 grams of methamphetamine, a large sum of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia, an RCMP news release said.

The suspect, from Scarborough, Ont. was arrested at the business and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Aug. 21, RCMP said.