

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Ontario's John Epping continued to impress in his first Canadian men's curling championship appearance, posting his sixth straight win with an 8-4 victory over Steve Laycock's Saskatchewan rink in Wednesday's afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Epping's foursome from Toronto's Leaside Curling Club scored four in the ninth end to improve to 6-1 heading into championship pool play on Friday.

Both teams had already advanced to the championship pool and came into the match on impressive runs. Laycock's Saskatoon rink had won four straight heading into the showdown with Epping.

But the hosts fell to 4-3 when Epping used the hammer to bust open what had been a tight game.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs also finished pool play at 6-1 after posting a 6-3 victory over Manitoba's Reid Carruthers.

Jacobs stole two in the fifth end and capped the match with two in the ninth.