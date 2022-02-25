'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA
The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
The SHA said in a release a return to pre-pandemic family presence protocols provides residents the opportunity to welcome more family and visitors.
However, a small number of homes will not be included in the transition where enhanced precautions have been deemed still necessary by local medical health officers.
A complete list of homes and their current family presence status is available on the SHA’s website. (link)
The SHA said COVID-19 outbreaks will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis, with the commitment to maintaining a minimum of essential family presence with additional precautions.
The SHA added that as of Feb. 22, 55 percent of SHA long-term care homes and affiliates had already transitioned to recovery family presence, accepting additional family and visitors.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Live updates: Ukraine says it has shot down military plane
Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
In pictures and video: Scenes from Kyiv as Russia attacks the Ukrainian capital
As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital, harrowing images and videos are emerging from Kyiv.
Radiation levels rise after Russian troops capture Chornobyl plant, monitoring agency says
Radiation levels in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone rose after Russian forces took control of the nuclear reactor plant in Ukraine, according to radiation monitoring data, with Ukrainian experts attributing the spike to contaminated soil in the area being disturbed.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
Defiant Zelensky releases video with top Ukrainian officials as Russians move on Kyiv
As Russian forces reportedly make their way to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has released a video with top Ukrainian officials vowing to stay put.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Saskatoon
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Winnipeg
-
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves
Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'A drop in the bucket': Calgary Chamber slams provincial budget for lack of downtown revitalization funding
The Calgary Chamber says an unexpected surplus in the 2022 provincial budget is good news for Alberta’s fiscal growth, but it lacks significant support for small businesses and downtown revitalization.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
Toronto
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'
A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
Ottawa
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'An attack on the rule of law:' Convoy protest leader Pat King denied bail
A Justice of the Peace denied Freedom Convoy leader Pat King bail, calling his alleged offences 'an attack on the rule of law.'
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in Kyiv
As the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the week
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.
-
B.C. woman cloning beloved cat Bear so he can 'live forever'
A B.C. woman who recently lost her beloved cat in a car accident is paying US$35,000 to have the animal cloned at a U.S. facility.
-
Ukraine Invasion: A former Vancouverite's harrowing journey fleeing Kyiv
A former international student who studied in Vancouver is speaking out after fleeing from Kyiv.
Montreal
-
Quebec orders SAQ to stop selling Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a tweet on Friday that he has requested the SAQ 'to withdraw all products that come from Russia.'
-
Ukrainian diaspora in Montreal fear for family back home as Russians close in on Kyiv
'It's this total disdain for human life. That is horrifying to all of us,' said Eugene Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, reacting to images of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
-
B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in Ukraine
The British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.
-
Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place
Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.B. reports another death related to COVID-19 Friday; hospitalizations go down
Health officials in New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner
Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Nickel Belt MPP reintroduces youth anti-vaping bill
Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas has tabled her 'Vaping is not for kids bill' in the legislature for a second time, targeting youth vaping across the province.
-
Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation
Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue
Kitchener
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
-
Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
-
Pandemic causing 'moral injuries' for healthcare workers: Cambridge doctor
While restrictions will be easing across Ontario next week, a local doctor is sounding the alarm on the pandemic's impact on the mental health of healthcare workers.