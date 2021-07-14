REGINA -- Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital are both home to a Native Health Centre, which allows patients and their families to hold Indigenous ceremonies. However, the limited operating hours are a concern for some advocates and family members of patients.

Joyce Tapaquon lost her daughter to cervical cancer at the Pasqua Hospital in October 2014. She said she had issues accessing the ceremonial room then.

“The only place that we could ever go to talk was at the Robin’s Donut in the Pasqua. We couldn’t find no area to smudge,” said Tapaquon.

Tapaquon said she immediately asked that the ceremonial room be open 24/7, like the chapels are, but this year she ran in to the same issue at the Regina General Hospital.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday, she said she arrived at the hospital to pay her respects after a recent death to find singing and dancing taking place in the hospital’s outdoor smoking section, outside of the locked ceremonial room.

Tapaquon said it would be wonderful for the ceremonial rooms to be accessible at all times, not just for her family, but for everyone else as well.

Bob Hughes, an advocate with the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism, also thinks the ceremonial rooms should have an open door policy.

“There’s people in distress at all times of night and people dying at all times of the night, too. So it’s really important that families have – Indigenous families and actually any families that would like to – have a place to go,” said Hughes.

Hughes has been supporting Tapaquon in her cause over the past seven years, and said he believes attitudes have to change.

"There is no cost to opening that door. Open the door and let people use that,” said Hughes.

Tapaquon said First Nations people are respectful and trustworthy, and there is no reason why they shouldn’t be able to access these spaces at all times. She said similar to a chapel, the ceremonial room is a place where people will go to smudge, talk and pray.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the Native Health Centre, which houses the ceremonial room, is open during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The room is closed on evenings and weekends because the centre is unstaffed.

The health authority said the ceremonial room has to be closed when the centre is unstaffed because it is not in its own contained area and would require users to have access to the rest of the Native Health Centre. The SHA said the chapel at both hospitals is always open because it is in its own standalone room.