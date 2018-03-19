

CTV Regina





Starting Monday, Regina police will once again be riding city buses in an attempt to catch distracted drivers.

Operation Bus Cop will see officers on Regina transit buses gathering information on distracted drivers, especially those using their cell phones, and radioing it ahead to officer in marked cars who will stop the driver and hand out a ticket.

This is the third time police have used buses to catch distracted drivers. In October of 2017, police handed out 138 tickets as a result of the program.