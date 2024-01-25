'Opportunity for their future': Successful career fair held at Peepeekisis Cree Nation

Peepeekisis First Nation, Sask. -

About 30 different companies and organizations attended a career fair in Peepeekisis Cree Nation on Thursday.

In partnership with Peepeekisis Development Limited and FHQ Developments from Regina, the fair brought in over 200 people from the community and surrounding area.

"Having the career fair today is helping our community and is bringing our youth from our school, Pesakastew, to come and see the different companies and different businesses throughout Saskatchewan,” said Allan Bird, headman of Peepeekisis Cree Nation.

“This gives them an opportunity for their future to find employment.”

A diverse group of businesses were at the fair, including Crown corporations, various First Nation organizations, trade and skill companies, colleges and more.

One student at the fair said she was grateful that Peepeekisis hosted the event for the youth in the community.

"It's really good that people would help us in that way, to find jobs and better our future,” said Shineka Kakakaway, a Grade 12 student at Peepeekisis Pesakastew School.

“Even if you're undecided about what you want to do, it's a big help."

In addition to the youth in the community, others from the First Nation and surrounding area also came out for the event.

"Not only does it benefit our youth, it also benefits our adults here in our community and in the surrounding communities,” said Keegan Montgrand, CEO of Peepeekisis Development Limited.

“It gives them a chance to dust off their resumes and come meet corporations and look at potential job opportunities, whether they be in the surrounding area or whether it be in the urban area of Regina, Saskatoon with RBC, Scotia Bank and these big time organizations."

Montgrand said the First Nation felt it was important to organize the job fair in the community because they wanted to inspire youth about their futures.

“We sensed it was important not only for the people on reserves here, but for the youth here, to get them thinking about their future in Grade 10, 11 and 12,” he said.

“They may not have an idea right now about what they want to do after high school, but allowing them to come here and meet the different organizations can get them thinking about where they want to maybe pursue a career.”