

CTV Regina





The NDP is asking the provincial government to mandate days off with pay for victims of domestic violence.

The opposition is suggesting five days off work with pay to allow people to handle personal affairs.

“This is something that has been called for by those on the front lines,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer. “This is not a new initiative. This is actually catching us up to other provinces.”

Last year, the government passed a law allowing survivors up to 10 days off work without pay.

“We’re spending over $11 million a year on the transition houses and the various support programs that are there,” Don Morgan, minister of justice, said. “We’ve also introduced a program for legal support for people that are victims of domestic (violence) – up to two hours and possibly another two hours, and that’s a four year commitment.”

The Saskatchewan Party says it is looking at implementing Claire’s Law, which would allow people to go to police to find out if a partner has a violent past.