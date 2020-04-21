REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the government to provide more supports for those who have difficulty accessing supplemental online learning activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shannon Chappell, a single mother of three in Saskatoon, says her kids only have limited access to online activities, as the only device she has with an internet connection is her cell phone.

“My daughter in Grade 8 has been doing the best she can on my cell phone, probably been the most successful, so she’s confident she can keep up," Chappell said. "The cell phone has been very limited use for everybody at this point."

According to the NDP, Chappell's situation is far from unique in the province.

"It’s important that we know first of all how many students it is that we’re talking about that don’t have access to online learning," said Carla Beck, NDP MLA and the party's education critic.

Some school divisions have been able to loan out devices or find other solutions to what the NDP calls a "digital divide".

But the Opposition says it wants to see the government find ways to reduce gaps between different divisions. That especially includes those that are not in a position to lend out electronics for the duration of the pandemic.

"Often because of cutbacks over the last few years where the cut has been in their IT budget, so they maybe don’t have the digital capacity or physically don’t have the devices to lend out,” Beck said.

Beck adds the issue becomes even more important the longer it takes for students to physically return to the classroom.

The Ministry of Education says its Response Planning Team is in constant contact with school divisions about their plans for supplemental learning and delivery options.

"Delivery modes may include everything from paper to phone calls to sophisticated online environments," a statement reads. "School and school division staff are in the best position to understand their local context, the interest and capacity of their students and families."

Chappell's solution to keep her youngest up-to-speed is less technology based.

“We’ve actually just ventured out to the dollar store and Walmart and just gotten some grade level do it yourself booklets," Chappell said.

As of Tuesday, it remains unknown how long it will be before Saskatchewan students can expect to return to a real classroom.