The Saskatchewan NDP announced on Monday it is calling for a review of potash royalties.

A report recently released by the Johnson Shoyama School of Public Policy says potash industry tax rates have declined from 9.5 per cent in the early 2000s to seven per cent in 2010.

The NDP estimates the government lost between $40 to $100 million per year as a result.

The NDP says a royalty review should be done to ensure the people of Saskatchewan are getting their fair share.

“A lot has changed. We’ve got now the merger of Agrium and PCS to Nutrien, we’ve got new marketing and we’ve got new financial pressures on the province,” said NDP leader Ryan Meili.

In 2015, the provincial government postponed a royalty review due to weak potash prices.