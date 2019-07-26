Controversy surrounding a tweet from Premier Scott Moe has turned into a positive for the Canadian Mental Health Association after over $22,000 was raised for the organization this week.

A tweet from Moe showing a Confederate Flag painted on a car to be auctioned off for the CMHA went viral earlier this week. The car, paying homage to the “General Lee,” from the Dukes of Hazzard, was meant to be auctioned off to raise money for the CMHA.

Following the controversy, organizers of the auction from the Parkside Community Club put out a call to action, asking people to donate to the CMHA.

“I think everyone was pretty much following it and it got pretty controversial, but the Parkside community really came through and we really want to express extreme thanks for the leadership they took,” said Phyllis O’Connor, the Executive Director of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Saskatchewan division.

As of Friday afternoon, CMHA has received over $22,000 in pledges.

“It’s honestly a wonderful feeling because this was really a divisive subject that happened here, but all along we wanted to see that hopefully we can bring something good out of this.”

The auction will be taking place on Saturday however the CMHA said it is no longer involved.