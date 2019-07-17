

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Russell Mirasty as the new lieutenant governor of Saskatchewan.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning.

He is the first Indigenous lieutenant governor in Saskatchewan’s history.

“Known as a relationship-builder, Mr. Mirasty is an outstanding leader who paved the way for Indigenous peoples in the national police force,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a news release. “As Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, I know he will continue to make a difference for the people of his province and all Canadians, and inspire others to create change in their communities.”

Mirasty will be sworn in at Government House on Thursday morning. The province says he will assume officer during that ceremony, and will have a formal installation ceremony at the legislative building at a later date.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Mirasty as he assumes the role of Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor,” Premier Scott Moe said in a news release. “With a deep connection to Saskatchewan’s Indigenous communities and a background of service with the RCMP, Mr. Mirasty will bring a valuable perspective to a role that has a rich history of service to the people of Saskatchewan.”

Mirasty is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band. He was appointed as the commanding officer of Saskatchewan’s RCMP “F” Division in 2010, becoming the first Indigenous person to be appointed as the head of a provincial RCMP division.

Saskatchewan’s 22nd Lieutenant Governor, W. Thomas Molloy, passed away on July 2 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.