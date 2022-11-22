Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's carbon pricing plan

Saskatchewan’s carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government. The plan is set to replace the federal carbon tax in the province beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Saskatchewan Output-Based Performance Standards (OBPS) Program meets the requirements for the 2023-2030 federal carbon pricing benchmark, according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The government claimed the plan will save Saskatchewan industry an estimated $3.7 billion in federal carbon taxes between 2023 and 2030.

“With industrial carbon pricing under provincial control… regulated emitters will receive credit for every tonne of carbon emissions under their permitted amount,” the release said.

The plan is set to include credit for carbon capture as well as utilization and storage.

According to the provincial government, regulated emitters will have the option to pay into the Saskatchewan Technology Fund.

The fund is meant to create incentives for industry to develop and implement technologies that contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

