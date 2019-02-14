

The Canadian Press





Lawyers for the federal government and its supporters are to make their case today in a Regina court on why they believe Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan.

Ottawa says it can put a price on carbon because climate change and the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions are a national concern.

The federal government has said a section of the Constitution states it can pass laws for the peace, order and good government of Canada.

Groups that support that position in Saskatchewan's court challenge of the carbon tax include the British Columbia government, environmentalists, Indigenous groups and the Canadian Public Health Association.

A lawyer for Alberta's Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says a carbon tax is constitutionally necessary because climate change affects their treaty rights.

The David Suzuki Foundation is also intervening to say that Ottawa's carbon price is a temporary measure in the face of a climate emergency.

(The Canadian Press)