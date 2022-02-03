Ottawa providing $16M to help recoup Regina Airport losses

Fewer passengers throughout the pandemic have resulted in mounting revenue shortfalls for the Regina International Airport.

The losses total $17.4 million at last count.

The federal government is stepping in with $16 million in assistance, the majority of it for runway refurbishment.

“So what we’re doing is offering financial support to help them do projects that are necessary for the operations and the safety of the airport, so the airport remains viable and so jobs that are working at the airport are ongoing,” said Omar Alghabra, federal minister of transport.

Many people are still reluctant to travel, leaving the Regina airport rather empty at times.

Phil Gallup is flying home to Indiana and is somewhat frustrated by how complicated travel has become.

“Quite honestly I love the country. It’s very difficult. I’m from the States and it’s very difficult to get used to coordinating antigen tests, making sure that’s fine. I mean I’m stuck here if anything goes wrong.”

Air travel all but shut down at the start of the pandemic about two years ago. It slowly rebounded in Regina to 53 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Now, Omicron concerns have erased some of the gains.

“It’s been a challenge. We saw December, the holiday season was our busiest month in a long time at about 53 percent of normal passenger volumes, but I would say Omicron took a bit of a toll coming into 2022 and we saw passenger volumes drop to below 30 percent so it’s been a slow start to the year,” Justin Reves, from the Regina Airport Authority said.

Lower passenger volumes are worrisome for the Regina airport. Mounting revenue shortfalls could delay economic recovery further into the future.