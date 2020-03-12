Our hearts will go on: Celine Dion will still perform in Saskatoon
CTV News Regina Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:16PM CST
Celine Dion performs at the "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" event at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
REGINA -- A representative for Celine Dion told CTV News that her concert in Saskatoon will not be cancelled.
The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan has lead to cancellation of sports and the JUNO Awards.
Dion is set to perform in Saskatoon at the Sasktel Centre on April 25.