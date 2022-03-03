'Our people are dying off and it is atrocious': Drug Task Force report shines light on Sask. addictions crisis
Saskatchewan is still in the grips of an addictions crisis, as evidenced by a new government report.
The report, "Saskatchewan Drug Task Force Substance Use Consultations Executive Summary," was created through consultations with numerous community based organizations, police forces, focus groups, community members and current drug users. What was released in the report didn’t sit well with some, including Jason Mercredi executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction. The province’s first safe consumption site.
"The report had a lot of high level aspects, but it really didn't hammer on the biggest issue that we're dealing with, which is people dying,” Mercredi said.
Mercredi said safe consumption sites have proven to save lives, but were left off of key findings and barriers within the report. Within the focus groups however, it was indicated by both community members and active users that safe consumption sites are needed.
Everett Hindley is the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in the province and is in charge of the file.
“There's a lot of different issues that were touched on. In different areas, or different ideas from different individuals,” he told CTV News. “We've been looking at supervised safe consumption sites just as we would any of these other recommendations or suggestions."
When asked if he feels responsible for the continuing addictions crisis, Hindley said it’s happening across the world, not just in Saskatchewan.
Looking at some of the testimonials from community members, the situation is dire for some.
“What we are doing right now is not working. Our people are dying off and it is atrocious,” said one respondent.
Another respondent from Moose Jaw depicted how some see the crisis in their area.
“Unfortunately, they call our town ‘Meth Jaw’ and it seems that crystal meth is everywhere.”
“[We need] safe [supervised] injection, harm reduction and detox sites in every community,” said another community member.
The responses from users showed other issues within the system, along with access to services and the need for safe consumption sites, a tool that is scientifically proven to help those with active addictions.
“In rural Saskatchewan we have absolutely nothing,” another active user said.
Some respondents didn’t hold back their thoughts about the crisis and its current barriers.
“You kind of almost have to hit rock bottom to hear about what is available,” said another active user.
Saskatchewan has seen its addictions crisis balloon since the pandemic hit, setting records in both of the past two years in drug toxicity deaths.
With nearly 450 people in the province dying by overdose in 2021, Mercredi wants to see the province fund safe consumption sites.
“If they're not going to be funding the safe consumption site in this budget cycle, then it's pretty clear that they are more interested in releasing reports. At the end of the day 450 people died of an overdose in Saskatchewan last year, zero people died in the safe consumption site,” he said.
