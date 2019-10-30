REGINA -- Pumpkins are a popular part of Autumn décor or a spooky porch decoration, but this year’s cold, wet Fall in southern Saskatchewan has created a pumpkin shortage leading up to Halloween.

Wayne Gienow has owned Lincoln Gardens near Lumsden for the past 32 years and every Fall, he makes sure he has plenty of pumpkins ready for Halloween, but this year the weather wasn't kind.

“This Fall was really horrible. We only took off five percent of the whole pumpkin crop,” said Gienow.

He normally harvests 80,000 to 100,000 pumpkins and sells them to the local markets but this year, he was only able to harvest 8,000.

“Wet, wet, wet. The pumpkins were late. A lot didn’t turn and there was a lot of rot,” said Gienow. “It started raining in the end of August and we got 13 inches of rain in September. It was cold at night and it never stopped and now it snowed. It’s Halloween but it’s looking more like Christmas.”

The cold, wet and snowy weather during August and September hit Lincoln Gardens and many other farms across Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The weather also left many pumpkins with little time to ripen to that ideal Fall, Halloween orange color. This has left many markets experience a pumpkin shortage and residents in Regina are scrambling just to find a single pumpkin.

“I didn’t think it would be a big deal. We usually wait until about a week before we get a pumpkin just so it doesn’t go bad,” said mother and local business owner Cecilia Kautzman.

Kautzman said she spent four days trying to find a pumpkin. She then turned to social media and asked other mothers for help and was successful in finding a pumpkin for her son.

“We thought we were going to go without a pumpkin this year but we ended up finding one and it was good,” said Kautzman.

With the shortage of pumpkins, many turned to local businesses like Dutch Growers Regina. The owner says he ordered 300 pumpkins and all of them sold out fast. Some people are also turning to the pumpkin alternative.

“There’s a lot of glass pumpkins that you can use, there’s a lot of artificial décor you can use around your home to get that sort of Fall festive feeling,” said Tim Van Duyvendyk, owner and operator of Dutch Growers. “Unfortunately we are just out of pumpkins, the season didn’t lead up to a nice orange crop.”

Back at the farm, Gienow plans to sell his remaining pumpkins and count his losses. He’s crossing his fingers the weather will be kinder next year.

“Pumpkins like hot weather and lots of moisture in the summer. In August, pumpkins need warm and dry weather so they can ripen. I got a lot of empty bins to fill and we’re going to have to try and pull it off.”