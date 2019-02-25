Despite the frigid temperatures in Saskatchewan, those who work outside still have to battle the cold.

The extreme cold doesn't faze gas station attendant Brian Clermont. He has spent most of his career outdoors, with the last two months pumping fuel at Sherwood Coop.

“You get to enjoy the outside,” said Clermont. “The office is always a stuffy environment and never changes. Whereas, with the weather, you never know. It's a guess every day.”

Clermont said wearing appropriate clothing is the key to working in this weather, and the customers make it worthwhile.

“They're really nice and they appreciate that you're doing everything for them outside, especially in these cold temperatures,” said Clermont.

Whether it's +30 degrees, or -30 degrees, Jed Reid is also working outside. Although Reid, who works for Zaryski Construction, said it does pose a few more challenges when it's this cold.

“It's not fun. It makes everything take a little longer. Everything is a little harder. Cords break and stuff isn't as easy,” said Reid. “We've got snow to trek through and your feet feel heavy. You wear a bunch of clothes to stay warm. We're all missing summer right now.”

While Reid said he is getting used to the record-breaking cold, his equipment is not.

“Our tools are breaking because it's so cold, they can’t even handle it,” said Reid.

According to Environment Canada, this polar vortex has made this month Regina's fifth coldest February on record.

“It's been a while since we've seen a long stretch like this, like decades,” said Terri Lang, Environment Canada meteorologist.

After a few milder winters, Lang said people aren't accustomed to this level of cold, and unfortunately, it's not going away.

“Towards the end of the week, we're going to see a couple of milder days. However, they're not going to even make it up to seasonal value,” said Lang.

Regina mobile crisis said the prolonged cold means more people are coming in in need of warm clothing. So, the organization is in urgent need of donations.

“This cold snap is pretty significant and, you know, toques mitts and stuff like that for people who are out walking in this could, sometimes are easily lost,” said Damara Moskal, internal program manager with Regina Mobile Crisis Unit.