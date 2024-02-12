Over 1,000 grams of cocaine seized in Regina drug bust, two arrested

Two people are in custody after more than 1,000 grams of cocaine along with MDMA were seized following a recent drug bust in east Regina.

Regina police conducted the operation on Michener Drive during the afternoon of Feb. 9.

Officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant with the help of Regina police’s tactical support team on a vehicle and home in the area.

Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested, while 1079 grams of cocaine, 66.6 grams of MDMA and a sum of cash were seized.

Both of the accused face three drug related charges included possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The duo made their first appearance in Regina provincial court Monday morning.