Over 10 gun related charges laid following traffic stop: Regina police

An early morning traffic stop led to several gun related charges for a pair of Regina men.

Early Thursday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a report that a man was travelling around with a gun inside his vehicle.

At around 5:40 a.m. on May 18, members of RPS stopped a vehicle with a passenger matching the description of the suspect on the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

An RPS canine unit initiated a high-risk traffic stop and ordered the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle listened to police and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect passenger got out of the vehicle but was “uncooperative” with police, RPS said.

After “multiple verbal commands” he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police found a weapon and ammunition inside the vehicle.

A 29-year-old Regina man was charged with nine firearms-related counts including tampering with the serial number of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Another man, a 31-year-old also from Regina, faced five gun-related charges including unauthorized possession of a prohibited device inside a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both men made their first appearances in provincial court on May 19 in Regina.