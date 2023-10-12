Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes seized from Moose Jaw home

Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a residence in Moose Jaw on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Duffield Crescent around 3 p.m., according to a release from MJPS.

As a result of investigation by the MJPS and the Ministry of Finance, police seized 110,000 cigarettes, six firearms, over $52,000 in cash, and a small amount of cocaine, the release outlined.

A 46-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of firearms prohibition order, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking unstamped tobacco, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

He will make his first court appearance on Dec. 18, 2023.

A 55-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking unstamped tobacco, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 15, 2024.