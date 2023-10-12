Regina

    • Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes seized from Moose Jaw home

    The Moose Jaw Police Service seized 100,000 cigarettes, over $52,000 in cash, six firearms, and cocaine. (Photo courtesy of MJPS) The Moose Jaw Police Service seized 100,000 cigarettes, over $52,000 in cash, six firearms, and cocaine. (Photo courtesy of MJPS)

    Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a residence in Moose Jaw on Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Duffield Crescent around 3 p.m., according to a release from MJPS.

    As a result of investigation by the MJPS and the Ministry of Finance, police seized 110,000 cigarettes, six firearms, over $52,000 in cash, and a small amount of cocaine, the release outlined.

    A 46-year-old man was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of firearms prohibition order, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking unstamped tobacco, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

    He will make his first court appearance on Dec. 18, 2023.

    A 55-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking unstamped tobacco, and possession of unstamped tobacco.

    He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 15, 2024.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.

    Warning: Graphic

    Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack

    Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News