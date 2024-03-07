Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson
Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.
A future aquatics centre would replace the current Lawson facility which the province said sees more than 170,000 swim visits each year.
The new facility would be heated by geothermal energy, creating a more energy-efficient building, a news release said.
To do that, naturally occurring hot water will be extracted from the earth and used to heat the aquatic facility, before being returned underground,” the province said.
The funding announced on Thursday would support construction of a new aquatics centre as well as the establishment of a deep Geothermal Heating Facility.
“The new space will deliver on Regina's top recreational priority from the 2019 Recreational Master Plan, and it will meet National competition standards, include a significant leisure aquatic component, and will expect to see approximately 600,000 swim visits per year,” the release said.
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada Sean Fraser were on hand for the funding announcement.
In March of 2023, Regina city council voted unanimously in favour of applying for $128 million in funding through a federal program specifically to replace the Lawson Aquatics Centre.
At the time replacing the Lawson was one of five projects that was recommended by the city in a catalyst committee report.
The funding Regina city council applied for was to come from a program known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).
The ICIP funding was said to provide $108 million for a new aquatics centre and $20 million for the geothermal heating facility.
ICIP funding would see the federal government contribute a total of $51.2 million with the province adding $42.7 million, leaving the remaining $34.1 million of the funding up to the City of Regina.
Among current features at Lawson Aquatics Centre are a 65 metre pool ranging – eight lanes, one and three metre diving boards, five 7.5 and 10 metre diving towers, a dry sauna, a swirlpool and a warm toddler pool as well as a gym facility.
The current Lawson Aquatics Centre was built in 1975 for the Western Canada Summer Games.
-- With files from Luke Simard.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Gazans face widespread starvation, pressures mount to restore UN relief funding after Canada, allies halt payments
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.