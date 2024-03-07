Over $128M dedicated for geothermal aquatics centre in Regina meant to replace Lawson

Plans for a new aquatics facility in Regina received a large funding boost Thursday with a $128.1 million investment from all three levels of government.

A future aquatics centre would replace the current Lawson facility which the province said sees more than 170,000 swim visits each year.

The new facility would be heated by geothermal energy, creating a more energy-efficient building, a news release said.

To do that, naturally occurring hot water will be extracted from the earth and used to heat the aquatic facility, before being returned underground,” the province said.

The funding announced on Thursday would support construction of a new aquatics centre as well as the establishment of a deep Geothermal Heating Facility.

“The new space will deliver on Regina's top recreational priority from the 2019 Recreational Master Plan, and it will meet National competition standards, include a significant leisure aquatic component, and will expect to see approximately 600,000 swim visits per year,” the release said.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris and federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada Sean Fraser were on hand for the funding announcement.

In March of 2023, Regina city council voted unanimously in favour of applying for $128 million in funding through a federal program specifically to replace the Lawson Aquatics Centre.

At the time replacing the Lawson was one of five projects that was recommended by the city in a catalyst committee report.

The funding Regina city council applied for was to come from a program known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The ICIP funding was said to provide $108 million for a new aquatics centre and $20 million for the geothermal heating facility.

ICIP funding would see the federal government contribute a total of $51.2 million with the province adding $42.7 million, leaving the remaining $34.1 million of the funding up to the City of Regina.

Among current features at Lawson Aquatics Centre are a 65 metre pool ranging – eight lanes, one and three metre diving boards, five 7.5 and 10 metre diving towers, a dry sauna, a swirlpool and a warm toddler pool as well as a gym facility.

The current Lawson Aquatics Centre was built in 1975 for the Western Canada Summer Games.

-- With files from Luke Simard.