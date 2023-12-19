Over $13,000 raised for Chili for Children by Regina's Jingle Bus program

On Tuesday, the hard work behind the eighth annual Jingle Bus program came to fruition as a cheque for $13,083 was presented to Chili for Children.

The annual fundraiser allocates the bus fare from a particular December weekend, along with any further donations that bus patrons wish to give, to the chosen charity.

Chili for Children was created in 1979 and works to provide hot meals for kids facing food insecurity. Theresa Stevenson was the founder of the organization and now her son, Greg Stevenson has taken over since her passing in 2021.

“That was her goal, to go as high as she can and to get a provincial and a national feeding program in the schools and it’s probably still my goal in the back of my mind,” he said.

In addition to many other accolades, Theresa was an Order of Canada member, and the Saskatchewan order of Merit.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters was in attendance to present the cheque at the mâmawêyatitân centre.

“Food security is a significant issue, it’s an area of focus for the community safety well being organization that we have and I think that we want to continue to honour Theresa and the organization. You’ve heard the need, you’ve heard the volume that they can deliver which is exceptional in its own right,” she said.