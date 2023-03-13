Over 150 calls for service reported around Regina during latest blizzard: RCMP
As winter weather walloped Saskatchewan over the weekend, RCMP and Regina police were busy responding to weather related calls for service.
Saskatchewan RCMP reported that they responded to 139 calls, while the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to 18 over the weekend of March 10 to 12.
According to RCMP, the 139 requests for service included calls for traffic collisions and traffic hazards such as vehicles stuck in snowbanks.
One call the RCMP received was a collision on the Regina Bypass between Highway 33 and Highway 6 involving multiple semi trailers.
About one third of those calls were from the area around Regina, including White Butte, Indian Head, Moose Jaw, Southey, Lumsden, and Weyburn, RCMP said.
RCMP said there were no fatal collisions reported to them over the weekend.
According to RPS, officers responded to 14 reported collisions on Saturday, two with injuries reported.
On Sunday, officers responded to four reported collisions, one with injuries.
RCMP and RPS remind drivers to drive appropriately for the current weather conditions
RCMP recommend checking the forecast and Highway Hotline (link) if people are planning to travel, and delay their plans if road conditions look poor.
