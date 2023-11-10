Over 2,000 regulated childcare spaces to open in Sask.

Funding for the creation of 2,349 childcare spaces across Saskatchewan was announced on Friday.

The $23.5 million from the provincial and federal governments is allocated to 51 organizations in 41 communities that will either go towards building new facilities or adding new spaces within existing facilities, according to a release from the province.

The province will also be looking to fund almost 400 more spaces through an application process.

“These spaces will support positive child development, early literacy and student achievement,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, who hosted the announcement, is in the process of acquiring land in Regina and Saskatoon for 90 space childcare centres, the release said.

“Providing a culturally safe space for Métis children in their early learning years is key. We know from various studies and our history that children who are raised with their identity, culture, language and values have a stronger chance of thriving.” Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) president Glen McCallum said.

In addition to the new development for Metis Nation-Saskatchewan in Regina, there will be a 60 space new development For the Regina Residential Resource Centre, an expansion to the YWCA of Regina, an additional site at the Montessori School of Regina, and a new development at the Natural Connections Early Learning Centre.

The additional spaces are part of a goal by the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada to create 28,000 new childcare spaces in the province.