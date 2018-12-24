

CTV Regina





In the month of November 315 drivers throughout Saskatchewan were caught driving with a suspended license, according to SGI.

Suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles was the SGI traffic safety spotlight last month.

328 offences were handed out for driving with a suspended or disqualified license throughout the month.

Automated license plate readers in 140 law enforcement vehicles across the province has made it easier for police to pick out unregistered vehicles, or drivers with suspended licenses. 804 offences for operating a vehicle without valid registration were doled out in November.

SGI wants to remind people that driving an unregistered vehicle comes with a steep fine of $580, while anyone driving without a valid license faces penalties under The Traffic Safety Act.

Throughout the month of November SGI also reported 288 impaired driving offences, 325 seatbelt related offences, 728 distracted driving offences and 5,022 speeding offences.